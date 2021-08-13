Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Trading Up 0.9%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) was up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,332,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,934,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,934,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,152,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,982,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

