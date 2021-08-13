VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Position Lessened by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 152.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,911,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. 421,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,925. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

