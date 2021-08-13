VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after buying an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,644,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,755,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after buying an additional 1,049,800 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,158,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,548,826. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

