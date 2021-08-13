Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Down 95.9% in July

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.67. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $124,000.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.