Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 139,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

