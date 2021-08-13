Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.10. 167,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,502. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $83.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60.

