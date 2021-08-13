Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Optas LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Optas LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 6.9% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Optas LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,017.5% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

