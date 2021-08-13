Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Performa Ltd US LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Performa Ltd US LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 906,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

