Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

