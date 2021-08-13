Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

