Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lowered by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,410 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.4% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

