Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 11.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. 3,831,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04.

