Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.