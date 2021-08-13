Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Trimmed by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,986,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 21.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

