Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Trimmed by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.11. 10,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

