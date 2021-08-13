Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lifted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.03. 518,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

