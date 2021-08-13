Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Trimmed by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.03. 518,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

