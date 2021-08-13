Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 584,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,275,000 after acquiring an additional 201,288 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.22. 27,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,167. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.