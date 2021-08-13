Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713,344 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,612,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,723,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,555,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.12. 90,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,774. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

