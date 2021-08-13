Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

VOE opened at $144.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

