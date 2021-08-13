Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

