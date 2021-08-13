Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 394.5% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 73,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

