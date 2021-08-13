Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is WBH Advisory Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,153. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.88.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.