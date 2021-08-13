Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $174.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.