Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Reduced by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,917. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

