Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $263,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $409.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $409.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

