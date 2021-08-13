Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Reduced by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $409.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

