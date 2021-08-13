Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $146.68. 361,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.55. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $147.30.

