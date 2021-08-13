Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

