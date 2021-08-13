Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Optas LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Optas LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $21,614,000. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,826,000 after purchasing an additional 232,480 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.3% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 429,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 702,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after buying an additional 146,863 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,734. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

