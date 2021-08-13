Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 248,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.91. 40,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.