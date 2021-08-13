Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Increased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.2% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $15,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,894,000 after purchasing an additional 222,821 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. 1,834,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,657. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

