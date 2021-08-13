Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $322,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $229.89. 129,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

