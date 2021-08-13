Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $322,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.