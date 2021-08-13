Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.09. 90,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

