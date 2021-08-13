Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $230.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

