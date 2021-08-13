Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Acquired by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

BNDW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,947. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.