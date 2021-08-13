Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $328,892.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 248.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.65 or 0.00096038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $29.37 million and $328,892.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00151004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,472.17 or 0.99959919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.00864581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 815,862 coins and its circulating supply is 657,757 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

