Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 783.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,035,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Vantage Drilling stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 1,247,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,713. Vantage Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Vantage Drilling Company Profile
Featured Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.