Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 783.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,035,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vantage Drilling stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 1,247,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,713. Vantage Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

