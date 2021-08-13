Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €0.24 ($0.28) and last traded at €0.24 ($0.28). Approximately 28,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.23 ($0.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €0.29.

Vapiano Company Profile (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

