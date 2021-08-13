Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Up to $6.26

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.41. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 261 shares trading hands.

VSTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $528.79 million and a P/E ratio of -56.91.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,501,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.