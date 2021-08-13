VeChain (VET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $824.87 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and approximately $824.87 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

