Veil (VEIL) Price Up 91.2% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 79.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $1,079.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 91.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,428.10 or 0.99780654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00032051 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.47 or 0.01021862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.18 or 0.00363594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.67 or 0.00403336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00072991 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

