Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.01 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $104.01 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001030 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001509 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001158 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

