Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 98549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Specifically, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,038.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $801,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,186,213 shares of company stock valued at $52,416,221 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLDR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 123.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 638,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.