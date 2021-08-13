Venus Reward Token (VRT) Market Cap Reaches $30.05 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $30.05 million and approximately $470,508.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00886882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00104488 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.