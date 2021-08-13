Verasity Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Verasity has a total market cap of $78.97 million and $31.01 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00108601 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,181,570,831 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

