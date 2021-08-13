VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $49.63 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

