Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0313 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Verge has a market capitalization of $515.62 million and approximately $28.09 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.00379793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,473,135,442 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

