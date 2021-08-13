VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0599 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $1,606.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,357.90 or 0.99714125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00031806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00072696 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014374 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,916,740 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

